Jinger Duggar seemingly forgets Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s Nebraska wedding

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are excited about wedding season.

It was a hot topic on their recent podcast episode, which delved into Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann’s wedding day.

She gushed over Jana, who looked like a “Disney princess,” and shared some memorable moments she had spent with family and friends during the wedding festivities.

As she discussed what was next for her big sister, she and Jeremy discussed her move to Nebraska.

Jana is leaving the Big House behind and starting over in a new state, where her husband is already established. ‘

Neither Jinger nor Jeremy could remember ever being in Nebraska — but they were.

Jinger Duggar forgets Jeremiah Duggar’s wedding spot

While bantering and reminiscing about their own wedding, they moved to discuss Jana Duggar moving to Nebraska.

She has a helpful support system there. Stephen Wissmann has a huge family; most of his siblings live in Nebraska.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo wondered whether they had ever been to Nebraska. After debating whether they had been to a wedding, they settled on not having been.

However, they had been. It was for a wedding, too.

Jeremiah Duggar married Hannah Wissmann (yes, Stephen’s younger sister) in Nebraska on March 26, 2022.

The couple resides in Arkansas now, though.

Another Duggar wedding is coming

Hot on the heels of Jana Duggar breaking the Internet by finally tying the knot, Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones got engaged.

The couple only recently revealed their relationship earlier this year, and Jason waited before proposing so that Jana could bask in her moment.

Duggar critics wondered what was happening when Jana returned to social media after years away, and the answer is clear.

Jason and Jana are very close and have spent plenty of time together over the years. The two, plus James Duggar, have visited Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo in Los Angeles several times.

Jinger will likely be just as thrilled when Jason and Maddie Grace tie the knot in spring. She and her brothers have a good relationship, too. Growing up as one of the elder siblings caused her to help raise some of the younger ones, and she is genuinely happy for them when they celebrate big moments.

And with that, some of the moments get lost, as Jinger and Jeremy proved when they did not remember being in Nebraska for Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s wedding.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.