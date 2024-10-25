Jinger Duggar schools Jeremy Vuolo on family tree

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo gave followers more insight into Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones’ wedding.

The couple talked about the event on the recent episode of their podcast, which turned into a bit of a lesson for Jeremy.

With Jason married, there are only six unmarried siblings left. Only three of them are adults, though.

That led to the conversation about who would be the next to marry. Jinger and Jeremy agree it’s likely James Duggar, though Johannah Duggar did get consideration from her big sister.

Given the age gap between the siblings, Jinger was quick to point out that the second generation of Duggars could also be getting married in less than a decade.

Jeremy wasn’t quite prepared for that reality check.

Jinger Duggar reminds Jeremy Vuolo of Mackynzie Duggar’s age

While discussing marriage and the ones that could be next in the Duggar family, Jinger Duggar gave Jeremy Vuolo a reality check.

Jeremy seemed shocked when she mentioned their oldest niece was 14 (she is actually 15). They likely don’t see Josh and Anna Duggar’s kids much, so Mackynzie Duggar’s age surprised him.

Mackynzie is close in age to Jordyn-Grace and Josie Duggar, and the girls are best friends. Mackynzie could get married before her aunts, which Jinger hinted at with her comments.

Remember, there are over 30 Duggar grandchildren, with even more on the way.

Jinger Duggar expecting third child

Earlier this month, Jinger Duggar revealed she was expecting her third child with Jeremy Vuolo.

She found out just before Jana Duggar’s wedding in August, and when the couple told the world, she was already well into her second trimester.

The gender of their baby is still a secret, but they have teased a gender reveal coming soon. Jinger hinted it may be a boy this time, but we suspect it will be another little girl.

A Duggar baby boom may be in the works for 2025, with Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu kicking it off with the birth of their twin girls. Jinger and Jeremy will add another little one in March.

We suspect more pregnancies will be announced soon, especially with two recent weddings. Honeymoon babies are common in the Duggar family, especially when a brother marries.

Much more is coming for the Duggar family, and it will be interesting to see what the next several years bring.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.