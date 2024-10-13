Here’s which Duggar siblings are unmarried

It’s been wedding season for the Duggar family.

Jana Duggar and Jason Duggar tied the knot in less than two months.

Counting On viewers thought Jana may have remained unmarried, but she found her person in Stephen Wissmann after having an on-again-off-again relationship with him.

Jason found his wife on Instagram, which was unusual in the Duggar world. He remained single longer than expected, especially after several of his brothers married in succession.

Despite two more of their 19 kids being married, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar still have more to marry off before they become empty nesters.

Here’s which Duggar siblings are still unmarried.

Which Duggar siblings are still single?

Surprisingly, there are only three siblings who are over 18 and unmarried.

As the Duggar children grow up, many of them choose to forgo marriage immediately and live a bit of life before becoming a spouse.

James Duggar is the eldest adult sibling who has not yet married. He is 23 and hasn’t announced a courtship or hinted at being interested in someone. However, that doesn’t mean an announcement won’t pop up at any point.

Jackson Duggar is also unmarried. He remains at the Big House and is often spotted in videos taken by Jana Duggar or Joy-Anna Duggar when they visit the Duggar compound. He is only 20, so we expect it to be a few years before he moves into the role of a husband.

Johannah Duggar rounds out the adult bunch at 19. Because she is the oldest of the younger groups of sisters, it isn’t surprising that she has yet to get married. Since Jana has moved away, Johannah is likely responsible for household chores and other duties.

The ‘lost girls’ are still teenagers

The second set of Duggar daughters has been dubbed the “lost girls,” as the middle boys are also called the “lost boys.”

Because Counting On was canceled before many of the younger siblings were even teenagers, not much is known about them as they don’t keep social media accounts.

Three underage Duggar siblings remain — Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie. They are 17, almost 16, and nearly 15, respectively.

Joy-Anna Duggar hosted a Q&A session with her sisters earlier this year, revealing more information about them. We know Jennifer is into raising farm animals, as her lamb was present at her big sister’s house when they filmed.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar will have all adult children in nearly three years. The 19 siblings will have reached adulthood just as their oldest grandchild reached 18.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.