Jinger Duggar reveals induction before welcoming baby boy

It’s been one week since Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their baby boy, Finnegan Charles Vuolo, into the world.

The couple had been on baby watch for the entire week leading up to Jinger’s due date, with her mom, Michelle Duggar, flying into town.

When they announced the birth of Finn, they gave minimal details, but recently, the Counting On star did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and talked about his arrival.

Her official due date was March 28, which put her at exactly 40 weeks.

Since Jinger didn’t go into labor herself, she was induced on her due date.

Here’s what the mom of three had to say about her latest arrival.

Jinger Duggar reveals induction, ‘God is so kind’

Jinger Duggar revealed she was induced at 40 weeks on her Instagram Stories.

The Counting On star shared a selfie, revealing that the birth went well and saying, “God is so kind.”

Finn was born on March 29, just one day after her due date induction. He weighed just over eight pounds, and the couple went home the next day.

Michelle Duggar stayed to help Jinger with her recovery and the late nights with Finn. It’s unclear how long she’ll be in California.

Jeremy Vuolo’s parents were also in town, though they left just a few days after Finn was born.

Will Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have more children?

The topic of how many children Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo want has been hot since the couple married in 2016.

They revealed they would not follow in the Duggar family’s footsteps with multiple children.

Jinger and Jeremy welcomed their first child in 2018 and their second in 2020. Finnegan is their third, born nearly five years after their last one.

It’s unclear whether they will welcome one more or remain parents of three, as adding a newborn will take time to adjust to a new routine.

Two more Duggar grandchildren will be born this year, with Jessa Duggar welcoming her sixth child and Hannah Wissmann welcoming her third daughter with Jeremiah Duggar in a few weeks.

There’s speculation Jana Duggar might be expecting, too, which would draw much attention from followers.

No matter what Jinger and Jeremy decide to do regarding expanding their family, the couple is experiencing new things with their son.

