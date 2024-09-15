Jinger Duggar praised by Jedidiah Duggar after podcast comments

Jinger Duggar may have gone “Hollywood,” but she isn’t changing her beliefs to fit her new lifestyle in Los Angeles.

The Counting On star has been appearing on podcasts to promote her book and the causes she supports.

She has been a very conservative Christian, though some of her beliefs have morphed into more mainstream ideas. Jinger wears pants and shorts and is no longer bound by the “modesty” rules her father, Jim Bob Duggar, set forth for her and her sisters.

While appearing on The Lila Rose Podcast, Jinger expressed her pro-life views using her sister, Josie Duggar’s story.

Anyone who follows Jinger or any member of the Duggar family knows their views, yet the comment section was met with people who were riled up about the reality TV star’s comments.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Jedidah Duggar came to his sister’s rescue with praise.

Jedidiah Duggar praises Jinger Duggar’s comments on Lila Rose podcast

The marketing team for the podcast knew what clip to use to draw attention to the podcast episode while also tagging Jinger Duggar on Instagram.

Jinger discussed her pro-choice stance and used Josie Duggar’s birth story as an example of why she feels the way she does.

However, based on the caption for the share, Jinger talked about much more. She was there to promote her book and discuss her fear while growing up under Bill Gothard’s teachings.

She wrote a book about fear of God and feared that something terrible would happen if she strayed even just a bit. Jinger dealt with her fear-based beliefs and untangled them as she decided to make her own choices after seeking the answers in the Bible.

Her comments about being pro-choice garnered a “Well put sis!” from Jedidiah Duggar. He ran for office on a very conservative platform, which wasn’t surprising given his background.

A critic responded to his comment with a clown emoji.

Pic credit: @lilaroseofficial/Instagram

What happened to Josie Duggar?

Josie Duggar is the 19th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

She was born on December 10, 2009, at just 25 weeks gestation.

There were many touch-and-go moments after her birth because she was born just at the cusp of what would be considered a viable baby outside of the womb.

Michelle spent time with her in the hospital, but it would be months before Josie recovered and gained the strength needed to be away from the medical interventions that saved her life.

Jinger Duggar used Josie’s story to accentuate her point on the podcast. She was the Duggar miracle baby, but it didn’t come without scary medical issues moving forward (who could forget Josie’s seizure while her parents were away and Jana Duggar was in charge?).

Having Jedidiah Duggar show up to praise his sister’s comments was unsurprising. Still, it was interesting that he decided to post because, typically, he and Katelyn Nakatsu aren’t active aside from sharing photos.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.