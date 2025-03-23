Jinger Duggar kicks off ‘Baby Watch Week’

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are approaching the arrival of their son.

The Counting On star’s due date is this week, and she is enjoying time with her daughters ahead of their family dynamic changing.

Her due date is in just a few days, and Jeremy’s mom is already in California, spending time with Felicity and Evangeline.

Jinger hasn’t shared the baby’s name, but that will come with footage of the birth and a recount of welcoming him on their YouTube channel.

The couple has built their social media following with podcasts and family videos. Announcing the baby’s name and birth details follows in the footsteps of what they’ve done throughout Jinger’s pregnancy.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about Jinger and Jeremy’s preparations for the week ahead.

Jinger Duggar shares fun kick-off for their baby watch

Jinger Duggar shared some of the fun she and Jeremy Vuolo had with their daughters as they kicked off “Baby Watch Week.”

She captioned the share, “Kicking off Baby Watch Week with a fun-filled adventure to the Travel Town Railroad Museum! 🚂 So grateful for these precious moments together before baby boy arrives.”

Jeremy’s mom is in town and was spotted in the video shared by the Counting On star.

However, Michelle Duggar was notably missing. Jinger had previously revealed that her mom would be coming to California when her son arrives as she has down for both her girls.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

When a follower asked where the Duggar matriarch was, Jinger revealed she would arrive “soon.”

Jinger Duggar is part of the 2025 Duggar baby boom

Jinger Duggar will be the second Duggar woman to welcome a baby in 2025.

Katelyn Nakatsu and Jedidiah Duggar welcomed twin girls in January.

Hannah Wissmann and Jessa Duggar are currently pregnant, and both women are welcoming babies later this year.

There’s been speculation that Jana Duggar may be pregnant after her trip to Hawaii. She was married in August, and followers are interested to see whether she will have children.

Joy-Anna Duggar revealed she and Austin Forsyth want more children, so she could be expecting and welcome a baby before the year ends.

Maddie Grace Jones and Jason Duggar were married in October and have yet to announce a pregnancy. However, there are rumblings the couple plans to wait a bit before starting a family.

The current focus is on Jinger Duggar and the upcoming birth of her first son.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.