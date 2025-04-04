Jinger Duggar keeps up with pop culture, jokes about sharing baby name with Kylie Kelce

We didn’t have Jinger Duggar and Kylie Kelce having babies with the same nicknames on our 2025 Bingo cards.

Jinger is the most worldly of the Duggar children, yet we are still shocked that she knows who Kylie Kelce is.

Interestingly enough, Jinger joked about having the same nicknames for their children, born on the same weekend, just one day apart.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their first son, Finnegan Charles Vuolo, on Saturday, March 29.

Kylie and Jason Kelce welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley Anne Kelce, on Sunday, March 30.

However, the name-sharing wasn’t planned.

Jinger Duggar jokes she and Kylie Kelce ‘didn’t plan’ baby names

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar shared a clip from Kylie Kelce’s podcast where she discusses her daughter’s name on her Instagram Story.

She wrote, “Okay, I promise Kylie & I didn’t plan this.”

Jinger shares a fun post. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

In the clip, Kylie talked about naming their fourth daughter Finnley and calling her Finn.

The two women had babies just one day apart and have the same nickname despite being of different genders. This may be a pop culture moment in the making.

Jinger Duggar is soaking in the newborn stage

It’s been less than a week since Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their son.

The couple chose Finnegan as his name, intending to call him Finn. They announced his birth and details just one day after welcoming him into the world.

Michelle Duggar flew to California a week before Finn was born to be there for her daughter. Jeremy’s parents spent time with Evangeline and Felicity before Michelle arrived. They also kept the girls while Michelle traveled to the hospital with the couple when they were induced.

Jinger and Michelle are still spending time together. She remains in California to help with postpartum recovery and spend late nights with Finn.

It’s unclear how long Michelle will stick around, but Jinger praised her mom for being there. Things have come a long way for the mother-daughter duo, who had a strained relationship because of clothing.

The couple will likely share more about Finn and Jinger’s pregnancy as the month goes on, especially as they are adjusting to being a family of five after being a family of four for so long.

We are also interested in seeing if Jinger has more pop culture moments. She is more in the know than several of her siblings.

