Jinger Duggar highlights Jason Duggar’s wedding, shares inside look

It’s been almost a month since Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones married in Tennessee.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo attended the event without their children, which allowed them to film some of the highlights.

They documented most of their trip, including their early morning trip to the airport and long travel day, a visit to Buc-ee’s, shopping at the Bates sisters’ shop, and memorable moments from the wedding.

The Counting On stars shared everything on their YouTube channel, and it is the first real look at the wedding that happened earlier this month.

From dancing to the first kiss, the inside look was more personal than the other videos and photos shared publicly.

However, there was one moment she could have (and should have) edited it.

Jinger Duggar highlights Jason’s first kiss, Jana and Stephen dancing

A few moments that stood out in the vlog Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo filmed earlier this month caught our eye.

As Jason Duggar waited at the altar for Maddie Grace Jones to walk down the aisle, the bridal party walked out to Taylor Swift’s Love Story. Given the non-secular world the Duggars grew up in, it was an interesting choice.

Jinger also highlighted Jana Duggar glowing as she danced with her husband, Stephen Wissmann. The couple danced and twirled while everyone was sitting down for a meal.

However, Jinger did make an editing faux pas. For someone so particular about her daughters’ faces being covered, she neglected to ensure Jill Duggar’s oldest son, Israel Dillard, was covered.

While filming, Jill and Derick Dillard sat in front of Jinger and Jeremy. During a part of the vlog, Israel was caught on camera as she attempted to capture Maddie Grace walking down the aisle.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo work to build their brand

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have put much effort into building their brand this year.

Their revamped logo and new podcast have been the stepping stones, with Jinger working to extend her library as an author. She has another book coming in 2025 and will likely make the press rounds with that one, too.

They are very much interested in a life in the spotlight but on their terms. Living in California has opened up new possibilities for the couple, and it looks like they will remain on the West Coast indefinitely as they continue to build their lives together.

