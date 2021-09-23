Jinger Duggar called ‘gentle and classy’ after showing off new active shorts

Jinger Duggar is sporting more shorts on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar shared a new photo, and already Counting On fans can’t get enough.

She is the fashionista of the Duggar family, keeping all eyes on her and her outfits.

Stepping out in pants, and more recently, shorts have shocked a lot of Jinger’s followers. Pushing boundaries is her thing, and it seems Jeremy Vuolo supports her in whatever she chooses to wear.

Counting On fans love Jinger Duggar’s ‘classy’ shorts

Recently, the reality TV star shared a photo of herself in a simple short and t-shirt outfit. Jinger Duggar favors comfort, and she is active whenever she has the chance, so this outfit was a good representation of herself.

The photo was simply captioned, “Happy Wednesday!”

One follower was quick to jump in and say, “I love that you married a man that doesn’t expect you to be in skirts/dresses everyday. I love seeing you liberated yet gentle and classy [heart emoji].”

Another wrote, “Okay I love these shorts!!! Where are they from?”

There are more supportive fans than critics when it comes to what Jinger wears. She was given a lot of praise when she began stepping out of her comfort zone, and now, she is posting pictures of herself in shorts on social media.

Jinger Duggar moves forward

This has been a year of moving forward for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. The couple welcomed their second child last November, and since then, things have been clearer about where they are headed.

Their dedication to the church where Jeremy works was made apparent earlier this month with Jinger’s baptism. She shared that special moment with all of her followers, revealing that some of her family members tuned in to watch it happen.

Jinger has been pushing the book she and Jeremy wrote together, which falls under their Hope We Hold brand. They have built this brand around a podcast, a book, and a home goods line. It looks like they may be bringing some of it back to life, and that makes Counting On followers happy.

For now, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are enjoying life with their little family. Sharing trips, experiencing the small things, and learning to live in the moment is what this couple does best.

Jinger loves showing off her shorts, and Duggar fans love seeing her step out of the box and be herself.