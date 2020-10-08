Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo reveal what they will allow their children to do

Jinger Duggar may be straying away from more of the Duggar values. During a recent The Hope We Hold podcast, the reality star opened up about what she and Jeremy Vuolo will allow for their daughter, Felicity, and any future children.

She has always been one of the more rebellious daughters. Jinger wore pants first, moved out of her family home and to another state entirely after getting married. Now, she lives in California and is getting a taste of the Hollywood life.

What will Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo allow their children to do?

On the podcast, the couple discussed sports. Jeremy Vuolo played soccer professionally, so hearing him and Jinger Duggar reveal that they are not opposed to Felicity or their other children playing organized sports is not a huge surprise.

The Duggar children weren’t allowed to play any sports with other children, but they did play games at their own discretion among the siblings. In fact, Jessa and Jinger talked about their dad joining the kids and playing football during a recent appearance on Instagram Live.

Also discussed between Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo was schooling. Both are open to options, including public schools. She was completely homeschooled and he has experienced a bit of both major options. They have been open about exploring the pros and cons of both, but school is a few years away for Felicity at this point.

What are Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo up to now?

Since Counting On has ended for the season, the couple is working on their podcast and getting ready for the arrival of their new little girl.

Earlier this year, Jinger Duggar revealed she suffered a miscarriage and was expecting her rainbow baby. The loss occurred toward the end of the year last year, right around the holidays. She worked through it with help from her family, and now, she is expecting another little girl.

Next month is when Jinger is due. They have not yet revealed the baby name, but it is likely they will do some sort of announcement following the birth. Counting On has not yet been renewed, though it is likely returning the with impending arrivals of two babies and one new courtship.

For now, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are enjoying the last few weeks as a family of three. Welcoming another baby into the mix will take some adjustments, but they are ready.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.