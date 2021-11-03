Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo make ‘big’ announcement, release children’s book

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo wrote a children’s book. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo teased a big announcement was coming today.

Counting On fans and followers speculation about what the news would be. Guesses ranged from another pregnancy to another branch out with their brand, The Hope We Hold.

The couple has kept busy since welcoming their daughter, Evangeline Vuolo, last November. Jinger and Jeremy have worked to build a legacy for themselves, separate from the Duggar empire.

A children’s book for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo teased a big announcement.

Followers have been waiting to see what they would say, and finally, the news is out.

Jinger wrote, “So, we wrote a children’s book! Every night as we put our girls to bed, we open a book and read a story—it’s become one of our favorite moments of the day! Felicity loves hearing about all the different characters and Evy Jo loves the pictures. Having the opportunity to write this book for our girls, and for children all over the world, has been so fun and a dream come true 🤗 Pre-order from the link in my bio.”

Jeremy also shared a post on his page, writing, “Excited to announce that we wrote a children’s book called ‘You Can Shine So Bright!’ Reading to our girls every night before bed has become a special time for us, so @jingervuolo and I thought, ‘Why not write our own?’ We were inspired by the fruit of the Spirit in Galatians 5, wanting to teach children to live by faith and love others well. We pray it’s a blessing to you and your kids. You can preorder through the link in my bio. Check the link in my bio to preorder.”

November is a big month for Jinger and Jeremy

Aside from this big announcement about authoring a children’s book happening this month, there are other things Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have to look forward to celebrating.

Their wedding anniversary is in just a few days. They have been married for five years, and a lot has changed since they said their vows. Jinger has moved twice, once to Texas after tying the knot and California more recently. They’ve welcomed two daughters, too.

Evangeline Jo was born on November 22, 2020. She will celebrate her first birthday in just a few weeks.

It’s a busy month for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, and the news of their new book has made it even more exciting.