Jinger Duggar proves Felicity is a fashionista, even in the California rain

Jinger Duggar shared Felicity playing in the rain. Pic credit: TLC

Felicity Vuolo is following in her mom’s footsteps.

Jinger Duggar is the fashionista in the family. She always has the best outfits and kicks to go along with each piece. She began stepping outside of her comfort zone when she married Jeremy Vuolo in 2016, and since then, she has continued to level up.

Now, her little girl is taking over as the resident fashionista, and the weather is a non-factor for the little girl.

Felicity plays in the rain

It was cold and rainy in California, and Jinger Duggar captured Felicity playing in the rain.

She was all decked out in her pink tulle skirt and jean jacket, complete with some kicks on her feet. Of course, the photo was taken from behind, and Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are still keeping their promise about not showing their kids’ faces.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Not only did Felicity get her mom’s fashionista gene, but she also got her curly hair and sense of wonder for life.

What is next for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo?

Currently, Jinger Duggar has been showing off her family time on social media. She and Jeremy Vuolo have been taking in plenty of Los Angeles Dodgers’ games. They often share photos while in the box, and most recently, he shared one of them together, showing off their team spirit.

There’s also been plenty of time being spent with Felicity too. She and Jinger spent time in the kitchen together, something the Counting On star shared with her followers. Spending time with her kids is essential, and sharing those moments on social media has been just as crucial with the show being canceled.

In just a few days, Jinger and Jeremy will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary. The couple has gone through a lot over the six years, including welcoming two little girls, a big move from Texas to California, a miscarriage, and plenty of everyday life things.

Since relocating to the West Coast, neither have made it a priority to go back to Arkansas. They have built their life in California, and Jinger Duggar is rocking that life through and through.

As Felicity continues to grow, Counting On followers will continue to watch through social media. Jinger and Jeremy are working to protect their daughters, and not showing their faces is the most significant part. From now on, Felicity’s curls will be all followers see.