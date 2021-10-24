Jeremy Vuolo gushes over Jinger Duggar, calls her his ‘favorite page’

Jeremy Vuolo always gushes over Jinger Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Jeremy Vuolo is the best hype man for his wife, Jinger Duggar.

He always gushes over her on social media, and followers love seeing it all go down.

From showing her off in jean shorts and a white t-shirt, to selfies wearing their Dodgers gear, Jeremy and Jinger continue to be a beloved couple among Counting On followers.

Jinger Duggar is Jeremy Vuolo’s ‘favorite page’

Over on Instagram, Jeremy Vuolo dropped a Sunday selfie alongside his wife, Jinger Duggar.

He likes to share photos of her and gush over how amazing she is and how she is the best mother to their two little girls.

Jeremy wrote, “You’re my favorite page @jingervuolo”

One commenter said they were a “beautiful couple,” while another chimed in, saying they “love this couple.”

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have a busy November ahead

November will be a busy month in the Vuolo household. Not only will it be the month of Thanksgiving, but it is also their anniversary month and Evangeline Jo’s birthday month.

It has almost been a year since Jinger Duggar, and Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their second daughter, Evangeline Jo Vuolo. Counting On fans have yet to see the little girl, except for the few photos shared when she was a newborn and a video taken just a few months after she was born with TLCMe.

The couple will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on November 5. That is the day Jinger’s life changed forever, and she moved away from Arkansas to Texas. Counting On fans followed her journey and watched as the couple grew their family and moved to the west coast.

A lot has changed for the couple, but they have been doing new and exciting things since moving to California. Attending Dodgers’ games has been a big thing. They are also foodies and share trying new eateries and dishes with followers.

Jinger was recently baptized in Jeremy’s church, and she shared that on social media. The Duggars have been out to visit her, but not all at once. Jana Duggar has traveled back and forth a few times, and Jason and James were recently there to take in a baseball game and spend time with their sisters.

Jeremy and his love for Jinger shine through his posts, especially when he hypes her up and tells her how beautiful she is, even when doing everyday things.