Jinger Duggar shows off wearing cut-off jean shorts and fitted shirt while shopping

There is no Duggar more fashionable than Jinger. She has continued to push the boundaries of what is deemed appropriate.

Jinger Duggar wore cut-off jean shorts and a tucked-in, fitted top while out shopping with Jeremy Vuolo.

This is one of the more interesting outfits she has worn in public, which got plenty of attention. She didn’t share it, though. Jeremy took to his social media to show off his wife.

Jinger Duggar turns heads

After marrying Jeremy Vuolo in 2016, Jinger Duggar took off to Texas and never looked back. It was there she debuted her new, edgier look.

From wearing Jordans and pants to shorts and a white t-shirt, Jinger has allowed herself to experiment with her look. She also went blonde while living in Texas.

Jeremy shared the photo of his wife on Instagram, with no caption. Her jean shorts are longer than some she has worn before. Her top, beige in color, is fitted and nicely tucked into the shorts.

He is known for sharing photos of his wife, often without words. Jeremy takes plenty of pictures but doesn’t share nearly as much as Jinger does on her own page. She recently shared some new photos of her daughters, even though their faces aren’t shown.

What are Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo up to?

Aside from updating social media, the couple has spent a lot of the summer traveling. They were in North Carolina the week after Father’s Day, which kept them away from the Duggars in Arkansas.

Recently, Jinger Duggar had a few of her siblings in town to spend time together. Jana, James, and Jason Duggar took in a baseball game and did some exploring while in California. The sisters spent a lot of time together there as Jana came when Jinger first moved to the west coast. That was when Jinger bought the infamous $300 blazer.

It seems that Jinger and Jeremy are getting back into the swing of things with promoting their book and working with their brand. There is a lot new in their lives, including her baptism in the church where Jeremy serves. Jinger shared a video and some photos from her special day, revealing that some of her family members tuned in to watch.

As the couple comes up on five years of marriage, it is still clear that Jeremy Vuolo lets Jinger Duggar be who she is and loves her while she does it.