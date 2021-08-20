Jinger Duggar shares photo of Felicity and Evangeline painting, baby sister is dead ringer for big sister

Jinger Duggar shared a rare photo of both girls. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar is all about sharing photos of her daughters these days, but only if their faces are covered.

The Counting On star had the perfect opportunity when she caught a sweet moment where Felicity and Evangeline were painting in the afternoon.

She shared the sweet snap to her Instagram story as that appears to be how she prefers to share photos of the girls. Her Instagram page does have a few, including the shadow photo from their hike to the Hollywood sign and some very older photos of Felicity before they stopped sharing her face.

Evangeline looks a lot like Felicity

Followers haven’t seen many photos of Evangeline Jo since she was born last November. There were a couple of baby photos and a few of the top of her head recently, but now, Jinger Duggar shared one where it is clear that the resemblance between the sisters is huge.

Felicity has light brown curly hair, and it seems that Evangeline was also born with the same hair color and curls. In fact, if it wasn’t obvious that both girls were pictured, followers may have assumed it was a throwback photo of Felicity.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

It will be interesting to see if Jinger eases up on the photo restrictions when Evangeline Jo celebrates her first birthday. From behind, the sisters look incredibly alike. Evangeline is a dead ringer for her big sister Felicity.

Jinger Duggar doing more with the girls

Over the last several weeks, there has been an uptick in photos of the girls shown by Jinger Duggar. She has taken a lot of different pictures, and sharing them on Instagram has increased.

That is a huge change of pace as before the last month or two, most of the photos she shared were of places she and Jeremy Vuolo visited, new places they tried to eat at, and the promotion of their book.

Now, Jinger is sharing painting with her daughters, playing in the rain with Felicity, and their weekend adventures as they explore California. They have traveled quite a bit over the last month, including to North Carolina for a speaking engagement for Jeremy.

They spoke out when Josh Duggar was arrested almost immediately, and when Counting On was canceled, they were the first to release a statement. Branching out on their own and protecting their daughters is the ultimate goal for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo.