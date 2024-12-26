Jim Bob Duggar gushes over Jana Duggar on wedding day

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann filmed a behind-the-scenes look during their wedding day.

The couple opted to capture special moments while they got ready to walk down the aisle.

Followers watched as Jana had her hair and makeup done, the bridesmaids got ready, and the first look was featured.

The Counting On star gave several “confessionals” in which she discussed her nerves and worries about her wedding dress. However, things appeared to work out perfectly in the end.

Interestingly, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar were heavily featured in the first portion of Jana’s wedding day.

Jim Bob received more camera time and discussion than Michelle, which should surprise no one.

Jim Bob Duggar gushes over ‘beautiful’ Jana Duggar

Jana Duggar chose to do a first look with her father, Jim Bob Duggar.

He immediately gushed over his eldest daughter, calling her “darling” and complimented her “beautiful” dress. Interestingly, he acknowledged her dress because of how many “rules” it broke.

However, he was likely just happy she was being married off after many of the younger sisters had gotten married years before.

Jim Bob went on to reveal he prayed at the beginning of the year that Jana would find her husband and said how “grateful” he was for Stephen Wissmann. Jana thanked him for how much he and Michelle invested in her life.

He also told her she was beautiful, just like her “mama.”

Jim Bob Duggar walks Jana Duggar down the aisle

Ahead of Jana Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar walking down the aisle, they had more small talk.

He mentioned how she was a Godly woman and would be a Godly wife. That led to comments about being a Godly mother, which is on par with Jim Bob and what he tells his daughters about marriage.

Jill Duggar called out their father in her book Counting The Cost. She revealed that Jim Bob constantly asked her and Derick Dillard when they were expanding their family, despite knowing how bad things were after giving birth to her second child, Samuel.

The second part of Jana’s wedding share will feature Jim Bob walking her down the aisle and likely include speeches given by him and Michelle. It was a decent-sized event, though scaled back significantly from when weddings were featured on TLC.

Jim Bob and Michelle were a big part of the beginning of Jana’s wedding day, which likely helped to comfort her nerves.

