Here’s how Jana Duggar found her rule-breaking wedding dress

It’s been a couple of weeks since Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann tied the knot.

The Counting On star documented her journey and is slowly releasing videos to explain different aspects of the wedding and the renovations of the home she and Stephen bought in Nebraska.

Jana’s latest (monetized) video is from when she and Jessa Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, and Abbie Grace Burnett went to look at the wedding venue and went dress shopping.

They didn’t set out to pick a wedding dress, but when the opportunity arose, they seized it. Having all of the girls together made it easier, and Joy remained behind the camera for most of it.

She had a Pinterest inspiration picture, but Jana wasn’t sure she would find that style, so she kept an open mind.

However, Abbie swooped in to save the day!

Jana Duggar’s wedding dress defied Jim Bob Duggar’s ‘rules’

Modesty was a big deal for the Duggar children, and Jim Bob Duggar instilled dress code rules in them from a young age. The daughters were to wear long skirts and dresses, nothing hitting above the knee. And showing arms was forbidden.

They used the code word “Nike” to signal that someone was dressed inappropriately and to divert their attention elsewhere.

In the YouTube video Jan Duggar shared, we learned that Abbie Grace Burnett chose the wedding dress for the bride to try on. It was almost identical to the inspiration photo she had, and it was the one she ultimately chose.

The rule-breaking dress made headlines, mainly because it was more modern and fashionable than other Duggar wedding dresses.

Jana Duggar teases more to come.

After returning to social media earlier this year, there was no doubt Jana Duggar had a plan.

She runs her YouTube channel, which provides an income stream for herself as critics and fans get an inside look at her life.

Jana has been the biggest Duggar mystery. She never went public with courtship and watched the older sisters and some of her brothers get married as she waited for the right person.

All along, it had been Stephen Wissmann. The two courted before this last time and parted ways as friends. They kept in touch, which turned into a romance and moved quickly from proposal to marriage.

As she promised at the end of her video, Jana has more to share. Likely, some of her bachelorette gathering was also filmed.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.