Jana Duggar had a bachelorette celebration — Here’s what we know

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann married last month.

It was one of the best-kept secrets, only leaking hours before the couple would say their vows.

Now that it has been a couple of weeks since Jana and Stephen were married, details about the wedding and photos are coming out.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo recently talked about Jana’s wedding on their podcast, revealing details about the event and some activities before the big day.

They discussed Jinger being a bridesmaid as she gushed over Jana looking like a “Disney princess” on her big day.

One of the most shocking revelations was a bachelorette party/weekend took place.

During the podcast, Jinger Duggar revealed that Jana Duggar celebrated her upcoming nuptials with some of her sisters and their mom, Michelle Duggar.

Jinger hosted the event in Los Angeles, and the girls spent time doing things there and in Santa Barbara.

Details about who came along weren’t mentioned, but based on the bridal party, we’d assume Johannah, Jordyn-Grace, Abbie Grace Burnett, and Jessa Duggar may have gone to California.

Jill Duggar wasn’t part of the bridal party, so it was unlikely she went to California with her sisters. Jennifer and Josie Duggar were also not a part of the wedding, but it’s possible they could have traveled to the West Coast with the siblings.

Jana Duggar moved to Nebraska

Following her wedding in Arkansas, Jana Duggar moved to Nebraska with Stephen Wissmann. He is already established there, and the couple has been working to renovate the home they purchased.

Jana will be the third sibling to leave Arkansas and begin their married life in another state. Jinger Duggar was the first when she moved to Texas after marrying Jeremy Vuolo. Justin Duggar moved to Texas before he married Claire Spivey.

Jinger talked about Jana moving to Nebraska and having a support system there. Stephen also comes from a big family, and many of his siblings remain in Nebraska. His sister, Hannah Wissmann, moved to Arkansas when she married Jana’s brother, Jeremiah Duggar.

There hasn’t been any indication about whether or not the couple will have children, but it’s almost expected that they will welcome at least one child. Honeymoon babies are typical in the Duggar family, and Hannah and Jeremiah welcomed their honeymoon baby in December after being married in March.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.