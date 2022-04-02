Jill Zarin talks starting Real Housewives of New York more than a decade ago, wishes she made more money doing it

Jill Zarin wishes she made more on The Real Housewives of New York. Pic credit: @mrsjillzarin/Instagram

Jill Zarin starred on The Real Housewives of New York City a decade ago, but the reality TV star is making a return to Bravo. The famous loose-lipped Bravo star appeared on the cover of ​​New You Magazine and spilled tons of details.

The Zarin Fabrics businesswoman claims that she wishes she made more money as an original. Jill starred in the first four seasons of the show, but had a falling out with her then best friend, Bethenny Frankel. Then, the fandom turned on Jill, and she left the show.

She expressed her desire to return to the Housewives franchise multiple times, and now, a decade later, she is.

The filming for The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 is complete.

Jill Zarin wishes she made more money on The Real Housewives of New York City

Jill Zarin covers the Spring 2022 digital magazine New You, and her personality hasn’t changed.

The reality star said, “I wish I would have made the money I would make now because we were pioneers back then. I self-named myself ‘No. 6’ because, according to my records, I’m the sixth ‘Housewife’ to have been hired by Bravo.”

Jill continued, “Even though I haven’t been on the show in many years, I’ve kept myself in the public eye deliberately to help me build my brand and stay relevant when it comes to Housewives and giving my opinion. I’m still a big fan of the franchise. I’m also appearing on Season 2 of The Real Housewives Mashup, which will air late spring-early summer.”

The reality TV star also offered a tip to her fans on how she maintains her confidence. Jill suggested readers go get their makeup done as a way to build self-esteem and feel good about the way that they look.

Jill also discussed self-care, new products with Ally, and happiness.

Jill Zarin appears on The Real Housewives of New York City

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season Two took place at Dorinda Medley’s infamous Bluestone Manor, the location of many iconic fights.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season Two cast includes Dorinda, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Brandi Glanville, Jill, Taylor Armstrong, Phaedra Parks, and Eva Marcille Sterling.

The show premieres this summer on Peacock.

Jill Zarin wants a spot on the RHONY: Legacy series

RHONY: Legacy is the internal name for the new series, which is only a concept currently.

Bravo announced the shocking news on Instagram with the caption, “#RHONY is getting a reboot AND a new show! Today, Bravo is excited to announce a #RHONY recast and the launch of a second show with some of the most beloved legacy New York Housewives. GO TO SLEEP the link in bio to read Andy’s exclusive interview & to learn more about the new direction for these shows.”

Andy told Variety of the new Housewives show, “Jill is gonna be, like, ‘Am I getting my apple back?’”

Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

Jill commented a simple phone emoji on the Bravo post.