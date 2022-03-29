Jill Zarin wants a spot on the RHONY: Legacy series, asks Andy Cohen to call her

Jill Zarin wants a spot on the new RHONY: Legacy series. Pic credit: Bravo

Jill Zarin has never been shy about wanting to return to Real Housewives of New York City. In fact, she has been petitioning Andy Cohen for years for a spot back on the show.

Jill was fired from the RHONY cast after the Season Four reunion, and the fans really turned on her after her years-long feud with BFF-turned-enemy Bethenny Frankel got dirty, and viewers took Bethenny’s side.

Now that RHONY: Legacy is in the works, Jill sees this as the perfect opportunity to get back to apple holding status.

Andy predicted Jill’s plea to get back on RHONY

Last week, Bravo announced plans to create a second version of the New York City franchise, referred to as RHONY: Legacy. Legacy will focus on a group of original former NYC Housewives and will hit that air of nostalgia for viewers who have been following the show since the beginning.

Andy jokingly said, “Jill is gonna be, like, ‘Am I getting my apple back?’” Well, he wasn’t far off! Jill commented on Bravo’s official Instagram post announcing the new show, and she responded with a simple phone emoji. Her response garnered almost two-thousand likes and over one hundred comments affirming Jill’s request to be back on Bravo.

It seems many fans want Jill back as much as she wants to come back.

Jill has made it clear that she would come back, given the right opportunity. During a Watch What Happens Live appearance almost a year ago, Jill said, “I just wanna be a friend.” RHONY: Legacy would give her the chance to be back to official Housewife status.

Andy said that fans are always interested in seeing Jill and Bethenny together again, and this would be the opportunity for that to happen. But the Bravo chief doubts Bethenny would be interested in coming back.

What has Jill been up to since leaving Housewives?

Jill has been busy since her exit as a main Housewife. She has guest-starred as a friend-of in many episodes of RHONY, with friends Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley.

She also filmed Season Two of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which took place at Dorinda’s estate in the Berkshires. Also in the cast were Phaedra Parks, Taylor Armstrong, Tamra Judge, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, and Eva Marcille Sterling.

She is in a new stage of her life personally as well. After the loss of her husband Bobby Zarin, she has spent time developing her home decor collection from Boca Raton, Florida, and is happily engaged to consultant Gary Brody.

