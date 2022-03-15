RHONY alum Jill Zarin shades RHOBH star Erika Jayne and addresses ‘gross spending’ amid embezzlement lawsuit

RHONY alum Jill Zarin speaks on Erika Jayne’s legal woes. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin has a lot to say about Erika Jayne and her current legal woes and she would have done things differently than the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Jill opened up about the embezzlement claims against Erika’s estranged husband Tom Girardi who’s been accused of stealing millions from his clients.

Jill doesn’t think that Erika knew about Tom’s alleged illegal dealings prior to their marriage. However, she thinks Erika should have taken a more proactive approach to help the victims after finding out the information.

Jill Zarin addresses ‘gross spending’ amid Erika Jayne’s legal woes

Jill Zarin had a lot to say about Erika Jayne and her ongoing legal issues stemming from Tom Girardi’s embezzlement claims.

Jill noted that if she was in Erika Jayne’s situation she would not have done things the same way. Instead, she would have sold some of her pricey personal items to help the victims.

“I would’ve given back all my Birkin’s, I would have sold them all,” said responded. “Like, the minute this whole thing happened, just the visibility of my gross spending, and it is gross. I’m a rich girl, and I could have whatever I want, it’s gross.”

She continued, “I mean, just the amount of stuff, the amount of hoarding, the amount of crap. How much can you wear?”

Jill Zarin doesn’t think Erika Jayne knew about Tom Girardi’s alleged embezzlement

The RHONY alum continued to dish about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Jill admitted that once the information “came out that that money was ill-gotten,” she would have sold some of her expensive Birkin bags and help the victims of Tom’s alleged scam.

The 58-year-old said she wouldn’t sell all of them but admitted she “would keep at least five for myself.”

Despite saying she would do things differently Jill doesn’t think that Erika Jayne knew what was going on at Tom Girardi’s law firm.

“I’m not saying that she knew about it, I believe that she completely didn’t know about it,” confessed Jill. “I think she married a rich guy… who gave her a platinum credit card and said go spend $10 million!”

She continued, “And so she did, and she should, but once she found out she should have said, ‘I am immediately…I’m going to do something.'”

“I would definitely sell my jewelry, I mean, I would try to do something for these victims, even if it’s just--I hate to say it – even if it’s just for show…” added the former RHONY star. “But maybe her lawyers told her she can’t do that.”

Jill Zarin On Housewife History

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.