Jill Duggar shows off Israel as Pistol Pete, ‘Go Pokes!’

Jill Duggar showed off Israel as Pistol Pete. Pic credit: TLC

After a few days away, Jill Duggar returned to social media to share a photo of her eldest son, Israel, in a Pistol Pete costume.

The mascot holds a special place in the family’s hearts as both Derick Dillard and his dad dressed up as the mascot for the college football games.

It was a dress-up day at Israel’s school, and they chose Pistol Pete as their book character.

Jill Duggar shows off Israel as Pistol Pete, includes throwback photos

Over on Instagram, Jill Duggar popped up with several photos to share with her followers.

She captioned the post, “Go Pokes! It’s book character day today at school and Israel is following in the steps of grandpa & dad by dressing up as Oklahoma State University’s mascot #pistolpete …complete with a white handkerchief like @derickdillard used to wear (to tell the two Pete’s apart). 🤠”

Pistol Pete is special to the Dillards as two generations were a part of the mascot legacy. Further down the caption, Jill joked, “Derick was the first legacy Pete…maybe one of our boys will be the first “three-Pete”. ☺️ #nopressure”

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard get back to their new normal

Earlier this month, Jill Duggar revealed she and Derick Dillard experienced a miscarriage. She posted a blog and a video about their baby, revealing they had chosen to name it River Bliss. They were too early in the pregnancy to know the gender, so they chose a gender-neutral name.

The former Counting On star revealed that she was healing and spending time with her family as they processed the loss. She made sure to thank everyone for their support, including sending followers, meals, and other tokens of love as the family grieves.

Some of her sisters showed up in the comments of her initial post, which was sweet to see as her relationship with some family members isn’t great.

There has been plenty to keep Jill Duggar with over the last few weeks. With Israel in school and life moving on, there hasn’t been a lot of downtime for the family. The holidays are approaching, and it will be interesting to see where the Dillards end up and if things with the Duggar side have improved.

Reveling in Israel on his costume day was important to Jill Duggar, and her thoughtful post and inclusion of throwback photos is a testament to how invested she is in her children and family.