Jill Duggar reveals what happened to daughter ahead of loss anniversary

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were dealt a harsh blow last year when the couple’s first daughter died in utero.

The little girl they named Isla Marie was laid to rest in April 2024 after she was stillborn.

It was incredibly tough for the Dillards as they prepared to welcome their fourth child and first daughter.

Jill wanted to share her moments while pregnant with Isla as the loss anniversary approaches.

On Instagram, the Counting On star shared an ultrasound photo and video and a bump photo with a half-eaten pickle, synonymous with the Duggars.

As the date draws near, Jill will likely share more about Isla as she continues to honor her daughter.

Jill Duggar shares how they believe Isla died

Jill Duggar was just four months into her pregnancy when the couple discovered that their daughter had passed in utero.

She didn’t talk much about what happened, as she was grieving an insurmountable loss.

However, after sharing her recent Isla post on Instagram, Jill revealed what they believe caused Isla’s death.

One of Jill’s followers asked, “Sheesh – do they know what happened to her?”

Jill responded, saying, “I had all the testing. The most likely cause they guessed was that a small, fluke subchorionic hematoma (somewhat common) started to hemorrhage before either were identified.”

Jill Duggar remains the black sheep of the Duggar family

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were the first couple to discuss what happened in the Duggar family.

They spoke out about not being paid for their time on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, which is one of the reasons they walked away from the latter in 2017.

Derick attended Josh Duggar’s trial every day. He watched as his wife and her sister, Jessa Duggar, were put through a media storm following the revelations that Josh inappropriately touched some of his sisters and a family friend a decade before the police report was released in 2015.

When Jill announced her book was being released, she received some pushback from some of her siblings. She didn’t reveal who had issues with her, but she remains the family’s black sheep.

Jana Duggar excluded Jill from her wedding party but did invite her to the wedding. Jill and her siblings appear to be strained, but her mom, Michelle, has shown up for her.

When Jill needed support after losing Isla, she received it from some family members. As the anniversary of Isla’s passing nears, the former reality TV star will likely need more.

