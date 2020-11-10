Jill Duggar reveals she has always had a rebellious side

Jill Duggar has always been a little bit on the rebellious side it seems.

While she may have been the first Duggar daughter married and appeared to have been living a lifestyle similar to her parents, that isn’t the case any longer.

She revealed something that she did seven years ago, and Counting On fans can’t get over how sweet it was.

What did Jill Duggar do?

On Instagram, Jill Duggar shared the very first photo of Derick Dillard she took in 2013. It was one she snuck while they were on their first Skype call, just three days after they were introduced and began texting.

She said, in part, “I snuck this iPhone pic during our very first Skype call…only 3 days after we first started texting. It was another 3 long months before we met in person for the first time, then another 2 after that before we saw each other again.”

It was probably something she did without many knowing, especially since conversations and time spent together were heavily monitored by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar or the chaperones assigned to the date.

Along with the photo, Jill Duggar also revealed she captured the moment “just in case things worked out.” Little did she know then that the couple would be where they are now in just over seven years.

Married with two children and living their lives on their terms never looked so good.

A little rebellion can be freeing

Things have certainly changed for Jill Duggar over the last several years. That photo was the start of something big for her and Derick Dillard.

Being a little rebellious back then has paved a way for her to have the life she does now. Things haven’t been easy for the former Counting On star, and she recently opened up about what has been going on in her life over the last year or so.

The rift between Jill and her parents has caused some strained relationships between her and her siblings as well. Her choices and beliefs, along with Derick’s, no longer fit the mold of what they were. Both have spoken extensively on their views and what has changed by doing a series of Q&A sessions on YouTube.

Having Jill Duggar share her memories from years ago with her followers was pretty cool. She got a lot of positive feedback, which was nice for a change.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.