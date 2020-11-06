Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard on Cameo: How to get a personalized message

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are trying out a new avenue for more income.

The former Counting On couple has joined Cameo, and they are currently taking requests from fans who want a personal shoutout or a message for someone in their lives.

This could actually prove to be lucrative for the couple who has soared into the spotlight over the last month after confirming they are on the outs with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

What is Cameo?

Cameo is a platform where actors, soap stars, reality television personalities, and athletes come together to provide a fun experience.

You can request the talent you want to hear from and give them details about what you want. Whether it is a personal message or a gift for someone in your life, virtually anything you could ask for can be done.

Currently, Jill Duggar is charging $79 for her cameo. Derick Dillard is charging $49 for his. It hasn’t been made clear if the two will be doing some together or just doing their own thing when it comes to orders.

Right now, Jill has one review on the site.

There hasn’t been too much advertising for the couple on Cameo, but this was the perfect time to try and cash in on their heightened popularity with the holidays coming.

What are Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard up to?

Coming hot off the exclusive they gave People about the rift with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Jill and Derick are looking for ways to cash in on their celebrity status, allowing them to retain control over their lives.

They chose to walk away from Counting On because of the rules and control, and apparently, the non-payment for appearing.

Jill Duggar revealed she could recover some of the money she should have earned while working on reality television, even though it was a bit more than minimum wage.

Derick is almost done with law school, and their oldest son, Israel, is in kindergarten.

They are busy with their lives and have been trying to keep fans updated when they can. Reality television might be behind them for now, but it may not stay that way forever.

For now, fans of Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard can reach out on Cameo and get a personalized video from the couple.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.