Jill Duggar is feeling ‘Fall vibes’ in jean shorts

Jill Duggar might be trying to follow in her little sister’s footsteps.

Jinger Duggar is the family fashionista, but Jill isn’t far behind.

After all, she is the one who pierced her nose and has had a boho vibe for years now.

Wearing shorts has become the norm for many Duggar daughters, but most keep a “modest” length.

However, the Counting On star’s most recent share changed that as she felt some “Fall vibes.”

A mirror selfie highlighted Jill’s choice of a “fall” outfit with light denim and short jean shorts.

Jill Duggar shared her “fall” outfit. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar pushes family boundaries

Jill Duggar is the most outspoken sibling. She has shed light on what happened while growing up in Duggar with her husband, Derick Dillard.

She has talked about being alienated from some of her siblings because of her book, which discussed her experiences dealing with Jim Bob Duggar and being the first daughter to get married.

The expectations were high, and her fertility was questioned over and over again, even after a traumatic birth experience with Samuel.

Naturally, Jill has changed her look. She is no longer bound by the modest rules put in place for the Duggar siblings. From her nose piercing to modeling swimsuits (which were relatively modest by society’s standards), the Counting On star has moved on to embrace her personality and individual style.

However, the mom of three has made a newer choice of wearing shorts that hit above the knee. This isn’t the first time she has donned shorts and jeans, but since this pair was given to her by a friend, it likely wasn’t her usual choice.

Jill Duggar is still mourning her daughter

This was a hard month for the mom of three. It has been six months since she and Derick Dillard lost their daughter in utero.

She was the couple’s first little girl, and her name was Isla Marie Dillard.

The Counting On star talked about her loss in-depth, sharing photos of the couple spending time with her, sharing parts of her funeral and burial, and getting honest about what experiencing loss like that felt like.

Jill appears to be working on another project and keeping busy as she works through the grieving process. One thing is for sure: she will ensure her daughter is never forgotten and remind everyone she is very loved.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.