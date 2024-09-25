Jinger Duggar gets support from sisters ahead of book release

Jinger Duggar is coming into her own and forging a path forward following her upbringing under Bill Gothard’s teachings.

The Counting On star reportedly dreamed of being “Hollywood” one day. In addition to being a reality TV star, she is making her mark in the world of authors.

A new book from Jinger is coming in January and is already available for pre-order.

Don’t expect it to be a tell-all about the family because she clarified that she would only talk about her experiences and would not disparage her parents.

The new book is People Pleaser: Breaking Free from the Burden of Imaginary Expectations.

Jinger announced the big news recently, garnering support from some of her family members.

Jinger Duggar’s sisters show support

If there is one thing you can count on with Jinger Duggar and her sisters, it is support.

Interestingly enough, she is the most carefree sibling. She broke the modesty rules established almost immediately after marrying Jeremy Vuolo.

Jinger’s journey working through Bill Gothard’s teachings and what the Bible says took her down a rabbit hole, allowing her to live a more mainstream life than she was accustomed to while in the Big House.

When she announced the new book, Jill Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar showed up in the comment section to show their support.

Jill wrote, “Congrats sis! 👏”

Joy-Anna said, “So proud of you!👏🏼”

The response from Jinger’s siblings to her book will be interesting, especially the sisters. They were taught to obey their father, which would then transfer into obeying their husband.

Being a “people pleaser” was a learned behavior for the Duggar daughters, and Jinger’s perspective on it will be interesting.

What is Jinger Duggar’s new book about?

Jinger Duggar opens up about discovering that she is a people-pleaser, which she worked through while disentangling from Bill Gothard’s teachings.

The book synopsis reads, in part, “From childhood to early adulthood, Jinger Duggar Vuolo followed the expectations of others, never taking the time to discover who she truly was. It wasn’t until she asked herself the question, “Who am I?” that she realized she was a people pleaser. This realization led her on a journey of self-discovery and ultimately, to rely on God for her approval and sense of self-worth.”

It will be interesting to see how well this book is received, especially since her other books have done well.

Jinger may not be a Hollywood actress, but she is making a name for herself in the celebrity world, which she reportedly aspired to do rom a young age.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.