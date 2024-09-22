Here’s what Jinger Duggar said about having twins

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are parents to two little girls.

They haven’t discussed expanding their family, only noting that they weren’t planning to have as many children as possible.

Their most recent podcast talked about their struggles during their first year of marriage, including Jinger’s “identity crisis.”

Earlier this year, Jinger’s brother, Jedidiah Duggar, and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, revealed they were expecting the first set of twin Duggar grandchildren.

Jed is himself a twin, and Michelle Duggar welcomed two sets of fraternal twins: John David and Jana and Jed and Jeremiah.

That sparked Jinger’s comments during an earlier Q&A episode of her podcast about having twins of her own.

Jinger Duggar thinks having twins is a ‘faster way’ to have more babies

While briefly expanding on the fact that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are open to having more children, the Counting On star revealed having twins would be the way to go.

She said, “If we had another kid, had twins, I’d be down for it. I feel like it would be a lot of work initially, but then you also just … it’s a faster way to have babies.”

While the couple didn’t confirm they were actively trying to expand their family, we wouldn’t be surprised if she was part of the 2025 Duggar baby boom we are predicting.

Could Jinger Duggar have twins?

Women with twins in their family are more likely to welcome twins, but it doesn’t mean it will happen for all women in the bloodline.

Michelle Duggar welcomed two sets of fraternal twins, which means she double-ovulated. Her experience with welcoming twins and Jedidiah Duggar being a twin doesn’t have any connection to the fact that Katelyn Nakatsu is pregnant with twins.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo could welcome twins, but it may be a long shot without medical intervention. The old wives’ tale about twins says it skips a generation, which means the Duggar granddaughters may be more prone to welcoming twins than their parents.

If the Counting On star wants to ensure she has multiples if she falls pregnant again, there are a few avenues the couple could take.

However, it may just be an idea Jinger thinks about. How serious she was with her comments wasn’t clear, but the fact that she addressed it and considered it makes us believe she will welcome at least two more children in the future.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently airing on Prime Video.