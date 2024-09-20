Jill Duggar received a little extra love from Jinger Duggar on tough day

It’s been six months since Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard lost their daughter, Isla Marie Dillard.

Jill shared her grief journey with her Instagram followers, including photos of the couple holding their baby girl and her funeral.

As the six-month mark approached, the Counting On star revealed she was struggling. Jill went for a jog to the creek and spent time there with her three boys.

Losing a child is something that takes a toll, and Jill and Derick took the loss hard earlier this year.

While being vulnerable, Jill shared an update about the milestone and photos that went along with it.

She captioned the share, “💗6 months without you, baby girl. How could it already be that long? A jog to the creek, a breakfast picnic & a toe dip in the cool creek water seemed needful today. I’m wearing a little extra pink today for you. #islamariedillard #foreverloved #secondtrimesterloss.”

Jinger Duggar steps up to cheer up Jill Duggar

After Jill Duggar shared her post, Jinger Duggar sprung into action.

The sisters remain close, especially after walking away from Bill Gothard’s teachings.

Both wrote books, though Jill’s was a tell-all from her point of view, and Jinger wrote about disentangling her faith from fear.

Jinger sent something special to give Jill a pick-me-up on a hard day. Jill posted a photo of it on her Instagram Story, making sure to thank her little sister.

Jill shared a nice gift from her sister. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

What happened to Isla Marie Dillard?

As referenced in Jill Duggar’s Instagram post above, Isla Marie Dillard passed away during the second trimester.

She announced the news in April after discovering their baby girl had died in the womb. Jill was due to welcome their daughter last month, making the six-month mark much more devastating.

In the weeks following Isla’s passing, Jill shared her grief on social media. She was beyond broken, and it was clear the death of her daughter took a heavy toll on the Counting On star.

Jill and Derick Dillard chose to bury their daughter, and family members, including Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, showed up to support them in their time of grief.

The loss of Isla marked the second time a Duggar child lost a baby in utero. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth lost their baby girl, Annabell, at 20 weeks gestation. Unfortunately, the sisters have something in common that their other siblings can’t relate to.

Jill and Derick will never forget their daughter.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.