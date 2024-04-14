Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard receive support from family amid loss of daughter Isla Marie

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard suffered an unimaginable loss recently.

The Counting On couple revealed that their daughter, Isla Marie Dillard, died in utero.

Isla would have been the couple’s first daughter after welcoming three sons, Israel, Samuel, and Frederick.

They did not announce Jill’s pregnancy but revealed she was due in August. Jill and Derick found out their baby died in utero but did not elaborate on how they found out or when their loss occurred.

Along with their statement, the couple shared a photo of Jill holding Isla in her hands, with Derick looking over her as they huddled together.

The sadness of their loss can be seen in the photo.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard receive support from the Duggar family

In the comment section of their heartbreaking post, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard received messages of support from fans and followers.

Two of Jill’s siblings showed support for her, and her cousin, Amy Duggar King, showed up to offer her condolences and unwavering support.

Amy wrote, “Isla Marie such a beautiful name and meaning. Praying continuously.. God has a plan through all the heartbreak. You’ve been on my mind and in our prayers and will continue to be. 💕 We love y’all so much.”

James Duggar said, “🙏🏻 love you all😭💞”

Jinger Duggar commented, “Love you so much, sis. Continuing to uphold you all in prayer. Sweet little Isla will be missed. 💔”

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have strained family relationships

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been very open about their strained relationships with her family members.

Seeing Amy Duggar King, James Duggar, and Jinger Duggar show up in the comments for support wasn’t surprising. However, not seeing some of her other siblings, including Joy-Anna Duggar and Jessa Duggar, show their support was shocking.

Jessa Duggar and Jason Duggar “liked” Jill and Derick’s post, but neither commented.

Jill has seemingly been working to restore her relationships with her family. She was spotted with Jedidiah Duggar at the Duggar family Christmas, which was a huge step. He was her biggest critic when she announced her book and participation in the docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

The Counting On couple is likely receiving private support as well. Many siblings have chosen to live away from social media, so it’s unclear who else may have reached out following the couple’s loss.

