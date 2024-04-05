Here’s why it looks like Jill Duggar and Jedidiah Duggar reconciled

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been open about their strained relationships within the Duggar family.

While they haven’t named names, it isn’t hard to read between the lines where some of her siblings are concerned.

Last year, when Jill announced she was coming out with a book about her life experience, Jedidiah Duggar made it known he wasn’t thrilled about what was to come.

There were even reports he and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, wanted nothing to do with Jill.

However, that seems to have changed based on recent activity.

It seems Jill and her little brother, Jed, may have reached a point where they’ve made peace.

Did Jill Duggar reconcile with Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu?

Jedidiah Duggar praised his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, on their third wedding anniversary.

He shared a few photos of Katey in her wedding dress, which fit like a glove, even after welcoming two children back-to-back.

The shocker was Jill Duggar commenting on the post.

She wrote, “gorgeous,” and was the only Duggar sibling to comment on the post. However, several liked the post, including Jessa Duggar and Jason Duggar.

It seems that after some months and likely some work, the siblings are on better terms than they were a year ago.

At Christmas, Jill and Derick Dillard were spotted next to Jed at the Big House, which was a big deal after he spoke out about her book and participation in the docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

Jill Duggar has been honest about wanting to mend things with her family

As Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard work through what’s happened over the last eight years, they have been upfront about wanting to mend relationships.

They aren’t saying things will be cozy all around, but the stress and hurt need to be worked through to get to a place where they can be together at the same place without things being tense and awkward.

Her siblings are likely important to Jill. Despite what happened with her father, Jim Bob Duggar, and her brother, Josh Duggar, the eldest married daughter seems to want relationships with her siblings, even if it means doing it on their terms.

She and Jinger Duggar spent some time together last year when the latter returned to Arkansas for a visit. They have both written books, and some of their experiences are similar.

As the Duggar siblings appear to be taking more social media breaks, they may be working on mending the relationships within the family.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.