Jedidiah Duggar returns to social media after nearly a year to praise wife on anniversary

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu tied the knot three years ago.

Their courtship or betrothment was kept under wraps, but their proposal video was leaked online. They were engaged on Valentine’s Day and married less than two months later.

In the three years of marriage, Jed and Katey welcomed two little ones — Truett and Nora, just a year apart.

The two stepped away from their public Instagram account after announcing the birth of their daughter. Jed and Katey hadn’t shared anything since June 2023.

With the celebration of their third anniversary and Katey’s surprise for Jed, it seemed fitting they would return to social media.

It seems not much has changed in three years with Katey — especially after seeing her in her wedding dress after welcoming two children back to back.

Katelyn Nakatsu fits into wedding dress, surprises Jedidiah Duggar

Taking to Instagram, Jedidiah Duggar shared a carousel of photos that showed Katelyn Nakatsu in her wedding dress.

She fit perfectly in it, which isn’t easy after welcoming two children back to back.

He captioned his share, “Happy 3rd Anniversary, Kate! You are the woman of my dreams and the love of my life! Seeing you in that wedding dress this morning was such a surprise, and it instantly took me back to the happiest day of my life. So grateful for the journey we’re on, raising these awesome kiddos together. Here’s to many more adventures and cherished moments ahead. 🥰💖”

Katelyn Nakatsu likely isn’t pregnant, despite speculation

After welcoming two little ones so quickly, many followers assumed she could be expecting her third child.

In the photos shared by Jedidiah Duggar, Katelyn Nakatsu didn’t appear to have a baby bump in her wedding dress.

With the couple taking such a lengthy social media hiatus, it was speculated she could have been concealing a pregnancy even though the two shared announcements for Truett and Nora, keeping a pregnancy private has become the way for at least two of Jed’s siblings.

Currently, none of the Duggar siblings or spouses have announced they are expecting. Hannah Wissmann was the only pregnant woman going into 2024, and she welcomed her second daughter with Jed’s twin, Jeremiah Duggar, earlier this year.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have over 30 grandchildren and counting. The pregnancies have slowed down recently. There was a huge baby boom in 2019, but as the older daughters begin to hit their 30s, many have talked about their families feeling complete. However, that doesn’t mean they are officially done.

