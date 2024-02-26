Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar welcome second child

The Duggar family has expanded again.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann recently welcomed their second child.

A few months ago, Hannah confirmed her pregnancy after it was speculated she was pregnant after a video of her with a baby bump was shared by Joy-Anna Duggar from part of their big family vacation in Florida.

They didn’t share details about when Hannah was due, but it was speculated to be around mid-to-late February, as she shared photos over the previous months.

When Hannah and Jeremiah announced the birth, they didn’t share any stats or when their newest little one was born.

Here’s what we know about the latest addition to the Duggar brood.

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar choose the same letter name

Taking to Instagram, Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar announced the arrival of their second daughter, Brielle Grace. Their first daughter is named Brynley Noelle, and she was born on Christmas Day 2022.

Hannah wrote, “Welcome to the world our dearest little Brielle Grace!! You have already brought so much joy into our lives! We love you beyond what words can say and are SO very thankful for our two little girls. 🥹💖”

Interestingly enough, they are only the second couple to follow the tradition of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar when naming all of their children “J” names.

Josh and Anna Duggar followed suit and named all of their children “M” names, and now Hannah and Jeremiah join with “B” names for their little girls.

Will Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar welcome more children?

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar welcomed their second child, but Brielle is likely not their last.

They are on pace to welcome one child every 18 months or so, and while they haven’t discussed their plans with more children, they seem to be on pace for a big family as both have several siblings.

If we had to guess, Hannah and Jeremiah will likely have at least five children, possibly more. They seem to want to live the life they grew up in, including having a big family and attending church. Jeremiah is close to his twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar, and they both aim to please Jim Bob Duggar.

Hannah and Jeremiah may share an update about Brielle and her birth date. She appears less than two weeks old, and we suspect she was born sometime last week.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.