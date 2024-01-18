Is Jim Bob Duggar losing control of his daughters?

Have the Duggar daughters gone wild?

Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves, but they seem to be making more of their own decisions these days.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have five older daughters; four are already married with children.

The second set of sisters comes after the “lost boys” group, and they are not yet ready to get married or have children. Johannah Duggar celebrated her 18th birthday in October; the other girls are all teenagers.

As the family patriarch, Jim Bob has used the guidelines the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) put in place. The dress code growing up was strict for the girls, who were taught that wearing the wrong thing would cause men’s eyes to wander.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The daughters were very covered up, from long-sleeved shirts to long dresses and skirts, even in the summer. They were not allowed to wear regular swimwear when the opportunity to swim arose. Long hair was also a must, as only trims were permitted.

Have the older Duggar daughters gone rogue?

Over the last several years, a lot has happened with some of the older Duggar daughters.

Jill Duggar and Jinger Duggar have both moved away from the rules and regulations of the IBLP. They wear jeans, shorts, and other things Jim Bob Duggar and the church deemed inappropriate.

Jana Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, and Jessa Duggar have all worn pants at this point, too. With Jana still living at home with her parents, it’s surprising that she was given the same freedom as her married sisters. Perhaps because she is in her 30s, her parents took pity on her.

Jill has a nose ring, which was a point of contention with her father. She mentioned that specifically in her book Counting The Cost. Jill revealed a lot in those pages about her upbringing and the manipulation she dealt with at the hands of her father.

Jinger also wrote a book but took a stance against the IBLP, not her parents. She has been cautious about how she phrases things, especially when it comes to being asked whether the IBLP is a cult. Jinger likes to use “cult-like” or say it has similar traits to cults.

Joy-Anna Duggar pushes the limits in 2024

New year, new Joy-Anna Duggar.

She has been close to her parents throughout everything, never straying from the family or alluding to any issues.

The former Counting On star featured her mom, Michelle Duggar, in a vlog where she watched the Forsyth kids while Joy-Anna and Austin spent alone time together.

However, the new year has brought about change for Joy-Anna. She cut her hair shorter than it had ever been, she cut Evelyn’s hair, and she recently modeled form-fitting jeans in a dressing room mirror for all to see.

The youngest daughter in the first group has seemingly found her rebellious streak. Joy-Anna is currently spending time in Los Angeles with Jinger Duggar, and it seems like their relationship is one of the closest among the adult sisters.

It will be interesting to see if Jim Bob Duggar will attempt damage control and whether Joy-Anna will face his wrath once she returns to Arkansas.

Perhaps she will get the lecture about the inheritance she could lose if she doesn’t get it together.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.