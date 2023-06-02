Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu welcome their second child

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are officially parents of two.

The couple teased the arrival of their daughter Nora Kate with part one of the birth video. In it, they revealed Katey was induced again as she went over 40 weeks.

It was speculated Jed would wait to announce the birth until the Prime Video docuseries about the family was released to provide a distraction, and that’s precisely what happened.

The second part of the birth video revealed that Katey was having a relatively easy time during her induction. She was seen with a makeup bag as she worked to make herself camera ready.

Both Katey’s mom and Jed’s moms were present for the birth. After Katey delivered Nora, they took guesses about her weight. She was a tiny little one, and the guesses ranged from six pounds to over seven. Baby Duggar weighed in at six pounds 12 ounces.

Jed revealed there was a little bit of a scare for a while where Nora’s heart rate dropped in the 60s and bounced to the 80s. There was a possibility of a c-section on the table. He seemed worried about that possibility, but luckily, they could fix the issue, and Katey delivered Nora vaginally.

Nora Kate breaks the Duggar grandchildren’s tie

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu have the 31st Duggar grandchild with the arrival of Nora Kate.

She broke the tie between the boys and girls after Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth welcomed Gunner a few weeks ago.

There have been no new pregnancy announcements from the family members, but it’s expected that one or two will be made before the year ends.

Katelyn Nakatsu joins the two under two club

Katelyn Nakatsu is among many moms who have children close in age. She was almost in the “Irish twins” ballpark, but there was a full year between Truett and Nora.

She will likely have her hands full, with Truett just celebrating his first birthday at the beginning of May and welcoming a new baby. Sleep, attention, and feeding may be a struggle for the first couple of weeks, but once a schedule is set, it should ease up on her.

It’s unclear how many children Jedidiah Duggar and Katey want, but they are off to a killer start with two children in two years of marriage. It wouldn’t be surprising if they were one of the couples who welcome more children, mainly because Jed has aspired to be like Jim Bob Duggar.

The couple appears to be enjoying the time as a family of four, and in the weeks to come, they will likely share more photos of Nora and her big brother, Truett.