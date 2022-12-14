Jill Duggar debuts new hair ahead of the holidays

Jill Duggar changed up her hairstyle ahead of the holidays. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar doesn’t do a lot for herself when it comes to a beauty regimen.

She rarely wears makeup, and most of the time, her hair is in a wrap or mom style.

That changed when she went and had her hair colored and cut ahead of the holidays.

The former Counting On star shared that she and her littlest son, Freddy, were off for hair day.

During the process, Jill even joked that the cape was doubling as a nursing shield.

The mom of three was even kind enough to give followers a before photo to compare to what she had done.

Jill Duggar shares the process

Jill Duggar is one of the sisters who constantly changes her hair color. She switches between blonde and brunette more often than her other sisters. Jinger Duggar does dye her hair but has returned to a more natural tone as of late.

From what the picture showed, it appeared Jill received some foils. This was when she joked about her cape doubling as a nursing shield for little Freddy.

Jill also thanked her stylist for being kind and allowing her to bring Freddy.

Jill Duggar goes super blonde

Jill Duggar went incredibly light blonde this time. Her hair took some time to complete, especially since it was a light brown color at her roots when she walked into the salon.

The former reality TV star appeared happy with the results.

Jill’s hair had a clear dimension, which lined up with the foils her stylist used. A toner was likely used, too, as she isn’t brassy.

This is a big change for the mom of three, especially as the holidays approach.

She has been blonde before, although this may be the lightest she has gone since dying and cutting her hair.

Jill has come a long way since she walked away from the spotlight in 2017 and left the world of reality TV behind her. She and Derick Dillard have been sharing their lives on social media and their blog since then.

Rumblings about the feud between her and her parents have been all over the place for years. Michelle Duggar did spend time with Jill after she welcomed Freddy because she had to have another surgery not long after her c-section.

Jill Duggar is set for the holidays and living her best blonde life.