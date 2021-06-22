Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard celebrate 7th anniversary

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard got married seven years ago. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have officially been married for seven years.

She was the first Duggar daughter to tie the knot, and there was a big to-do about her wedding when it was filmed for 19 Kids and Counting.

Things have since changed, including the couple walking away from the Duggar’s reality TV realm altogether. There have been several ups and downs for Jill and Derick, but together they were able to pull through the many things thrown their way.

Jill Duggar shares sweet post about Derick Dillard

Over on Instagram, Jill Duggar shared many photos of the two of them from their wedding day. The first photo was of recently taken pictures, but the rest were from 2014 when the couple said their vows and began their forever together.

The caption of the post talks about their journey. Jill and Derick have been open about the ups and downs in their lives, and the stress it has caused because of their choice to walk away from Counting On.

She writes, “7 years ago today we said “I do” and became husband and wife!”

Thanking him for being her best friend was a highlight. Jill said, “Thank you for being my man and loving and leading through thick and thin! You’re my bestie for the restie!”

What have Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard been through?

A lot has happened in the seven years since they took their vows. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have welcomed two little boys, bought a house, enrolled their oldest son in public school, overhauled their beliefs, and put up boundaries with her family.

Just shy of one year after the couple was married, their lives were rocked when Josh Duggar was involved in back-to-back scandals. One revealed that Jill, along with some of her sisters, had been victims of his nearly a decade prior, and the other was his involvement with the Ashley Madison website.

The strained relationship with her family has also been a big thing for the couple. Derick has been more outspoken about it, though they have done several Q&A sessions about it in recent months and revealed some details.

Josh Duggar was arrested back in April on child pornography charges, and since then, they have spoken out about it and distanced themselves even more. Jill is close to her cousin, Amy Duggar King, and their relationship has grown since she and Derick walked away from Counting On.

It’s been a chaotic seven years, but Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have made the most of it.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.