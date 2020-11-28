Jihoon Lee reveals latest injury after riding his motorcycle on Thanksgiving Day

Jihoon Lee’s streak of bad luck continued. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star revealed an injury from what appears to be a motorcycle accident.

This isn’t the first time the 29-year-old has been involved in a motorcycle accident. Earlier this year, Jihoon was happy to be alive after a car crashed into his motorcycle.

Jihoon reveals his broken hand

Jihoon revealed the gruesome injury on his Instagram page.

“Fracture,” Jihoon wrote on his Instagram page as he detailed how he broke his hand.

“I broke my right hand on a truck that was parked while turning right.”

Jihoon did not go into further detail about how he broke his hand, but one can speculate that he sustained the injury while working.

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan frequently criticized Jihoon for his lack of financial responsibility and inability to find permanent work.

As we previously reported, Jihoon responded to fans claiming that he is jobless by revealing that he is working as a delivery driver to provide for his family.

Jihoon and Deavon won’t appear at the Tell-All event

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jihoon appeared to have finally won over Deavan’s mother Elicia after her latest visit to South Korea.

The couple was finally getting along and even got Deavan’s parents to participate in a traditional Korean ceremony leading up to their wedding. Deavan tried on her wedding dress on the latest episode, although their relationship has taken a turn for the worse since filming the TLC series.

90 Day Fiance fans who have been paying attention to social media activity have seen that Deavan has a new man and has taken her son Taeyang back to the United States.

The former couple has made a number of serious allegations regarding their relationship, but fans won’t get to see them address their relationship at the Tell-All event.

If fans were hoping for clarity on Jihoon and Deavan’s relationship drama, it won’t be coming at the upcoming 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell-All event.

Deavan accused Jihoon of abusing Drascilla, which he denied. Due to the seriousness of the allegations, TLC decided not to bring them back for the Tell-All.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.