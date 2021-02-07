Jessica Nickson from Big Brother 19 shares beautiful new baby photos

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf met on the BB19 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Jessica Nickson has shared some new photos of her baby Carter York on her Instagram page and they are very beautifully done.

Following the Big Brother 19 season, where Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson were both cast members, the showmance evolved into a romance in the real world between the couple.

Since their time on the BB19 cast, Jessica and Cody have won The Amazing Race (and the $1 million prize), they have gotten married, and they have also had two kids.

Carter York Nickson is the new bundle of joy, and she already has her own Instagram page (a photo from it is shared below).

Jessica shares more photos of Carter York

Four new photos of Carter York were shared on Instagram, including one with the whole family.

With the new photos, Jessica left an amusing caption that reads, “Watches Bridgerton once: The Duchess Carter of York turns 4 months old today and I am not okay!”

Baby Carter York has her own Instagram page

The Nickson family set up an Instagram page for Cater York where new photos of her are routinely posted. It could end up being a really neat form of a baby book that she can enjoy looking at later in life.

An image from Carter York’s page is shared below. It came with the caption, “Pajama Day at the office.”

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson on Big Brother 19

When they joined the BB19 cast, Jessica Graf was a 26-year-old VIP concierge from Los Angeles, California. Cody Nickson started the show as a 32-year-old construction sales representative from Plano, Texas. He had also served in the United States Air Force and United States Marine Corps.

The pair struck up a friendship pretty quickly while inside the Big Brother house and that bond became even stronger when the house fractured into several very discernable alliances.

They ended up being targeted together, with Jessica becoming the sixth person evicted, right before the BB19 jury started forming. Cody was evicted the next week, but he would spend the rest of the summer in the jury house waiting for his chance to help decide the winner.

On the Big Brother 2017 season finale, Cody voted for Josh Martinez to win and it may have been the deciding vote that made Josh the Big Brother 19 winner over Paul Abrahamian. Fans still debate how that vote turned out, and how Paul finished in second place for the second straight season.

More Big Brother on the horizon

There is a new casting director for Big Brother after Robyn Kass left the job. It could lead to some changes for the upcoming Big Brother 23 season.

For fans who are interested in trying to compete on the show, there is still time to fill out the online applications to be on the BB23 cast.

