Jesse Palmer throws shade at Clayton Echard, Susie and Clayton react 

Jesse Palmer teases Clayton Echard’s athletic ability. Pic credit: ABC

Jesse Palmer is here to stay within The Bachelor franchise and has been well-received by many viewers.

During his debut as host of The Bachelor, Jesse built up a bond and a playful repertoire with polarizing lead Clayton Echard.

Jesse and Clayton’s banter at times, including roasting, has continued post-show.

Recently, Jesse had a shady comment about Clayton, and the dis got Clayton and Susie Evans’ attention.

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard react to Jesse Palmer’s shade

Now that their relationship is public, Susie Evans and Clayton Echard have been able to flaunt their love across all platforms.

Susie took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her People Magazine shoot with Clayton Echard.

The bright and sunny photoshoot featured Clayton and Susie showing their pearly whites in colorful attire.

Susie captioned the post, “So much fun with @people and all the creatives that made it happen!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Susie’s post was met with lots of love and encouragement from fans and fellow Bachelor Nation stars, Jesse had a different, more shady response to the post.

Jesse poked fun at the photos where Clayton held Susie in his arms and threw some shade at Clayton’s athletic ability.

Jesse commented, “Don’t let him drop you…he didn’t have the best hands as a football player…”

The Bachelor viewers will recall that playing football was among the many things Jesse and Clayton had in common, and both were roasted for their brief football careers throughout the season.

Clayton found humor in Jesse’s playful dis and replied, “dammit, Jesse,” with a laughing emoji.

Susie also got a laugh out of Jesse’s comment and responded, “respect the shade,” with three laughing emojis.

Pic credit: @jessepalmer/Instagram

Jesse Palmer set to host The Bachelorette Season 19

With Clayton Echard’s season coming to an end, Jesse will now assist dual Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on their journey to find love.

On After the Final Rose, Jesse declared that he would be returning as host of The Bachelorette, replacing former Bachelorette cohosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Gabby and Rachel are already familiar with Jesse after appearing on The Bachelor Season 26, and time will tell what type of banter the three build when The Bachelorette returns this summer.

Are you looking forward to seeing Jesse Palmer host The Bachelorette?

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.