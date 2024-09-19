Jessa Duggar’s boys are so grown up

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have stepped back from social media following a traumatic pregnancy loss for the couple.

The Counting On stars were once the face of the Duggar family, with Jessa behind the camera at family events. However, that all changed.

It seems they have been living in the moment with their five children, Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy Jane, Fern, and George.

They welcomed their eldest son in 2015 and, from there, had a new baby roughly every two years with two miscarriages in there too.

Recently, Jessa shared a family photo, highlighting how much her children have grown over the years.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Her courtship, engagement, wedding, and a few births were filmed for 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, and yet, it still doesn’t seem real that she will have a nine-year-old in a few months.

Spurgeon and Henry Seewald are so grown up

Jessa Duggar posed with her husband, Ben Seewald, and their five children at the beach. This wasn’t taken last year when they were in Florida with the whole family because Jessa was still pregnant then.

It is an updated photo, likely taken within a few months of posting.

She captioned the share, “So grateful for these blessings 🤍”

At almost nine, Spurgeon stands tall in front of his dad, Ben. Henry is a few inches shorter than his big brother, but both have outgrown their baby faces.

Ivy Jane and Fern were front and center, with their adorable little dresses as they stood in the sand on the beach.

Jessa was next to Ben while holding George, who will celebrate his first birthday in December.

Jessa Duggar has been busy helping Jana Duggar with her wedding

After Jana Duggar became engaged to Stephen Wissmann, Jessa Duggar was in full matron of honor mode.

She toured the venue with her sisters and sat while Jana tried on dresses afterward. Jessa brought George along for the whole thing as she was still breastfeeding him.

Jessa stood next to Jana on her wedding day, something the sisters have all prayed for over the years. Their relationship has been strained at times, but their bond has strengthened as they have gotten older and built separate lives.

She has also helped Jana film videos for her YouTube channel, especially when she did the tour of her tiny home. Some of the footage was from years ago, and with Jana resurfacing earlier this year, she is sharing more.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.