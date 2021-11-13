Jessa Duggar shares Spurgeon’s week-long birthday celebration, Counting On fans ‘love’ the idea

Jessa Duggar shared Spurgeon’s birthday celebration. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar put together a video recap of the week-long celebration she put on for Spurgeon as he celebrated his sixth birthday.

The Counting On star started the tradition of celebrating birthdays like this last year, and it’s a big hit with their little family.

Each day, Spurgeon was able to open one present. Jessa explained in the video that the gifts were a mix of practical items and toys.

It looks like he had a fun time celebrating his birthday week.

Jessa Duggar shares video of week-long birthday

On Instagram, Jessa Duggar shared that the video of Spurgeon’s week-long birthday celebration was available for her followers to watch.

She wrote, “Spurgeon’s birthday week video is now live! Click the link in my bio to watch the celebration! Last year we started this tradition of giving a gift each day of the week leading up to our kid’s birthday. It spreads out the celebration and gives them an opportunity to pause and appreciate each gift rather than opening them all at once. They look forward to this with great anticipation — and so do I!”

Counting On fans ‘love’ Jessa Duggar’s idea

The comments on the post were all very much in support of the idea that week-long birthday celebrations are a good idea.

One commenter wrote, “That’s a great idea! I used to use the same birthday table cloth for the month of their birthday.”

Another said, “Great idea! Surgeon [sic] Happy Birthday! [string of emojis]”

Jessa explained that she puts together the items for her kids in the weeks leading up to their birthday, and then every day for a week, they get one gift. The final gift is given on their birthday, and in Spurgeon’s case, that was November 5.

He is the oldest child in the Seewald family. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald welcomed Spurgeon Elliot Seewald on November 5, 2015.

Spurgeon is just a few months younger than Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s son, Israel. Jessa and Jill were married just months apart, and their family grew just a few months apart as well.

It seems that Jessa Duggar and her tradition of week-long birthdays was a big hit both among her children and Counting On followers. Spurgeon appeared to be thrilled with his gifts and quickly put them to good use. From his rollerskates to his kite, it seemed that his week was filled with great surprises.