Jessa Duggar shares homeschooling photo, shows off Spurgeon’s ‘fan club’

Jessa Duggar shared a homeschool photo of Spurgeon. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar showed off Spurgeon hard at work on his schoolwork and the fan club that has developed as he tries to concentrate.

The Counting On star is homeschooling her children, a decision that didn’t shock followers as she and all of her siblings were homeschooled and helped their mom, Michelle Duggar, with their younger siblings.

She never officially announced the start of school for Spurgeon, but he is on par with his cousin, Israel Dillard, in the first grade. Jill Duggar decided to send her son to public school, and Jessa decided to homeschool, keeping Spurgeon in the same grade as Israel, who is roughly six months older.

Spurgeon has a ‘fan club’

Over on Instagram, Jessa Duggar shared a photo of Spurgeon working on his school assignment while Henry and Ivy Jane crowded around him.

She captioned it, “Big brother’s fan club. [white heart emojis]”

It appears Spurgeon is moving through first grade without much hassle. Ivy Jane and Henry are onlookers, preparing for what is to come for them in the coming years.

Jessa Duggar is the most like Michelle Duggar

Seeing Jessa Duggar homeschool her kids isn’t surprising. She is one of the Duggar daughters who has chosen to raise her kids in a similar environment to what she grew up in.

She is also one of the last adult Duggar sisters to experiment with wearing pants. Jessa was caught wearing jeans at the Vintage Market Days, where she hung out with some of her siblings. It is an event hosted near her hometown and happens twice a year. She attends it and often shares photos and videos of what she does while there.

Jessa is also well on her way to having a big family. It won’t be nearly as large as her parents’, but she currently has four children ranging from almost six years old to just three months. She and Ben Seewald have two boys, Spurgeon and Henry, and two girls, Ivy Jane and Fern Elliana. Two each look like one of their parents, but recently, Jessa asked followers who Fern resembles.

Things appear to be falling in place for the mom-of-four. Homeschooling, raising four children, and daily life have kept Jessa Duggar busy. She is working on posting more frequently, and since Counting On is over for good, she likely needs the income from her posts and videos.