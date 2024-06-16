Jessa Duggar shares more of Ivy Jane after social media pause

Jessa Duggar was once the face of the family on social media.

She filmed the family gatherings for followers to keep up to date after Counting On was canceled.

From the harvest parties to holidays, Jessa always had a camera in her hand. She even spoiled that Jedidiah Duggar was interested in Katelyn Nakatsu as he carved a pumpkin with the name Katey in it.

Things have changed, though.

The former Counting On star has stepped back from social media. Jessa will share promos for partnerships on her Instagram Stories from time to time, but she rarely uses the platform for regular updates.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

YouTube has become her go-to, likely because of the potential revenue stream.

Her latest vlog was all about Ivy Jane Seewald turning five.

Jessa Duggar lets Ivy Jane’s personality shine

It’s hard to imagine it’s been five years since Jessa Duggar became a girl mom.

Ivy Jane Seewald is her third child but her first daughter.

She celebrated her birthday last month, and Jessa shared the gifts she got over the week. The Seewald tradition has been a gift a day for a week, and it seems the kids enjoy it.

Some of her gifts included an art set, some clothing for her doll, and pearl earrings. As Jessa shared the gifts with her daughter, Ivy’s little personality was front and center.

For being only five, she has a lot to say. It’s clear she is a very attentive sibling, and she was generous with her cake. There was also a clip of Ivy Jane being the best big sister to George, and she was wearing him in a carrier.

What has Jessa Duggar been up to?

It’s been a while since Jessa Duggar has been as active as she once was.

Welcoming George and moving from a family of six to a family of seven took some getting used to, especially since it had been a tough year for Jessa and Ben Seewald.

The couple experienced a miscarriage between Fern and George, and Jessa had to have a procedure following the loss, which took a toll on her. They waited a bit to announce George was on the way, and she opened up in a vlog about her fears ahead of his birth.

There has also been a lot of press since Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard participated in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets and wrote a book. Jinger Duggar also wrote a book, but hers was more religion-based instead of a light tell-all that spilled Duggar tea.

Jessa has always been a Jim Bob pleaser, so it isn’t shocking that she’s laid low and let some of the buzz die down.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.