Here’s why Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo opted not to fight for Counting On money

How much revenue Counting On brought the Duggar family has been a hot topic recently.

The show was canceled following Josh Duggar’s most recent legal issues, which led to a fracture in the family that hasn’t been repaired.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard fought for their portion of the Counting On money, eventually receiving a fraction. The sum was a little above minimum wage for Jill and Derick. However, it caused irreparable damage between the couple and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

While Jill wrote somewhat of a tell-all book about growing up in the Duggar family and the damage it did to her, she did it in a lighter way than she probably could have.

Jinger Duggar was the first to write a book, but it wasn’t a tell-all. She was cautious in how she worded things and made it more about how Bill Gothard and his teachings harmed her. The Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) was something she was no longer a part of, and she wanted to explain why.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She and Jeremy Vuolo made a recent appearance on The Unplanned Podcast, and they discussed a more in-depth look at what they dealt with, including why they chose not to fight for the Counting On money.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar discuss Counting On money

Jim Bob Duggar did not pay his children for filming their lives on Counting On. The Duggar daughters (except Jana Duggar) all filmed their weddings for the show, and many of them filmed birth specials as they began to have children.

While Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard faced Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo didn’t think the fight was worth it.

Jinger and Jeremy discussed the situation on The Unplanned Podcast after being asked about the enormous amount of money the TLC show brought in.

Jeremy said, “We understood there was issues with the money, the show was making a ton of money, but Jinger and I just both determined, ‘We’re not gonna make this an issue. Even though this might be a hill we can fight on, we’re just not gonna fight on that hill.’”

He also noted that mixing money and family isn’t a good idea, and things get complicated quickly.

Jinger explained she wanted them to make their own money. She felt a conviction placed on her to help her friends and her family members view the IBLP for what it is, and with a rift between her and her parents, her siblings wouldn’t be accessible.

She had to decide, and money wasn’t as serious as the conviction she felt.

Jinger Duggar confirmed she did motherly things for her siblings

While it’s been widely known that the Duggar buddy teams were set up so that the older daughters could help raise the other children, Jinger Duggar spoke about that on the podcast.

She was responsible for two of her siblings, Johannah and Jedidiah. Her duties included helping them with school, ensuring they did their chores, and getting them to their music lessons.

It isn’t something she would repeat with her children. Jinger believes that kids can be taught responsibility without it being in a motherly way.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo opted not to participate in the docuseries about the Duggars and the IBLP, but Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard filmed for it.

The sisters have different viewpoints on their long-term goals, especially regarding access to their siblings.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.