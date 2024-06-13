Jeremy Vuolo talks pressure of starting a family from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

Jeremy Vuolo had no idea what he was getting into when he entered the Duggar world.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been married for years. Still, early into getting to know each other, he wasn’t prepared for the courtship process or where things were headed when he decided to talk to Jim Bob Duggar about Jinger.

During their joint appearance on The Unplanned Podcast, Jeremy delved into some of the things he saw and did while courting Jinger and dealing with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

From questions about whether they were pregnant to Jinger’s brothers being chaperones while on dates, it wasn’t anything close to what he was used to seeing or doing.

Jeremy had lived a more worldly life for years before embracing his Christian faith head-on.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He even helped Jinger untangle her faith after being raised in a fear-based environment like the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

Jeremy Vuolo discusses 50-page questionnaire

It’s public knowledge that Jim Bob Duggar hands out questionnaires to potential suitors for his daughters.

Jeremy Vuolo has been open about filling it out and further discussed it on The Unplanned Podcast.

Many questions dealt with family history, relationship history, and financial situations. Jim Bob wanted to know if he was in debt, if he had kissed someone before (and likely more), and other personal things before he would give his blessing to let Jeremy get to know Jinger Duggar.

In the beginning, Jeremy was also instructed to watch videos. They were all the teachings of Bill Gothard, the head of the IBLP. He didn’t see red flags in the initial teachings, though he thought some were slightly off. After watching them, he would discuss them at length with Jim Bob during their Friday calls.

Jeremy Vuolo addresses being asked when they would have children

Children are the goal of the Duggar family. As many as possible, actually.

Jinger Duggar admitted she feared having so many children, but she was ready to have as many as God gave her because of what Gothard’s teachings said.

Jeremy Vuolo revealed that when they returned from their honeymoon, they were bombarded with questions about whether they were expecting. He was blown away by this, especially with her siblings asking. She explained it was customary in her world. Even the producers would ask them whenever they sat down for a confessional.

Honeymoon babies are the goal, and there are several of them sprinkled throughout the family, but Jinger and Jeremy didn’t welcome one. Their daughters are three years apart – a huge gap for the Duggars.

Despite Jeremy having to help Jinger untangle her fear-based beliefs, the couple has continued to move forward with their life away from the spotlight of reality TV. They are working on their brand and being their own family while raising their girls in a world different than what Jinger grew up in.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.