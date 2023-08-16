Jinger Duggar still not comfortable referring to IBLP as a cult

Jinger Duggar and Mayim Bialik are an unlikely pair, but they came together during an episode of Mayim’s podcast, Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.

The Counting On star has been vocal about removing herself from the grips of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) and wrote a book detailing her journey.

She declined to participate in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets as she felt her personal story was told through her book.

Appearing on Mayim’s podcast was a big move, especially because Jinger and Mayim come from different worlds. However, the conversation was insightful as both could relate to living in the public eye.

Followers have watched Jinger throughout some of her most transformative years, and she has been dubbed the “rebel” in the Duggar family.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite all she’s learned, the mom of two isn’t comfortable referring to the IBLP as a cult.

Jinger Duggar won’t call the IBLP a cult

Interestingly enough, Jinger Duggar still isn’t comfortable calling the IBLP a cult. She worked through Bill Gothard’s teachings and talked about the harm they brought to her life and the anxiety they instilled in her, but she hesitates to label it a cult.

When Mayim Bialik touched on how Jinger raised could be considered a cult, the mom of two wasn’t quick to agree and side-stepped the answer cleverly.

The Counting On star said, “I say now that you could have very cult-like stuff within it. It’s hard to say it was a cult. It would have to be up to the experts to examine it and see. But there were elements of it that were cult-like for sure.”

She also discussed feeling a sense of responsibility to speak out against the teachings because, for so long, she promoted them alongside her family.

Jinger Duggar talks about modesty

Another topic of conversation was modesty and how Jinger Duggar has changed her look since leaving her Arkansas home to move to Laredo, Texas, with Jeremy Vuolo after they married.

Modesty was a massive deal in the Duggar household, and strict rules were in place for the dress code. It seems it was more for the protection of the men, though.

Jinger and Jeremy spoke about their vision of modesty and what they wanted for themselves and their girls, and for the most part, they seem more mainstream compared to several of her siblings.

From ripped jeans to spaghetti-stapped attire, Jinger has moved past the fear and anxiety Bill Gothard’s teachings and the IBLP instilled in her. She is ready to conquer life, live in a God-pleasing way, and authentically be herself.

Shiny Happy People: The Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.