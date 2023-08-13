Jeremy Vuolo’s gray hair overshadows Jinger Duggar in swimsuit

Jeremy Vuolo shocked followers when he debuted shorter hair and a nearly all-gray beard.

The Counting On star posed with his wife, Jinger Duggar, while spending time at the beach earlier this month.

His new look quickly got followers talking about how “fast” Jeremy is aging.

Jinger and Jeremy have been living their best lives in California, far away from the Arkansas town she was born and raised in.

They have been sharing their lives, including how Jinger broke free from the teachings of Bill Gothard and the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

Sign up for our newsletter!

Their move toward more modern dress and appearances has been the focus of many headlines, and now Jeremy’s gray hair is in the spotlight.

Jeremy Vuolo’s ‘aging’ stuns followers

The comment section of the couples’ beach selfie quickly lit up with followers shocked to see Jeremy Vuolo’s appearance.

Jinger Duggar shared the photo as the two hugged up and had their sunglasses shading their eyes.

One follower wrote, “Jememy is aging quickly. But st least it’s in a good way. 😮”

Another revealed they “didn’t recognize” Jeremy with his gray hair and wondered what happened to him.

One more said, “Me looking at this pic trying to figure out who this man is you’re hanging on…because I didn’t recognize him short short hair and sunglasses. 🤣”

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Interestingly enough, his gray hair overshadowed Jinger wearing a leopard-print swimsuit. While her full suit wasn’t visible, she wore a spaghetti-strapped garment.

Jinger is known for her quest to break the Duggar dress code, and this definitely did just that.

How old are Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar?

There is an age gap between Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar of six years.

Jeremy will turn 36 in September, and Jinger will turn 30 in December.

Their relationship seems to work well, and he has helped Jinger to loosen up since she left the Duggar compound and moved into his home in Laredo, Texas. The two moved to Los Angeles in 2019, just a few weeks after Grandma Mary Duggar died.

Jinger and Jeremy have expanded their lives with books and other endeavors, including vlogging. The Duggar daughters have attempted to monetize their lives with Counting On ending. And it seems to be working.

Jeremy may have gray hair, but that doesn’t mean he is “old,” as some suggested.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.