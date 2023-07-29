Jinger Duggar reveals her ‘next challenge’

Jinger Duggar isn’t afraid to take on a challenge — even if it may be “hard.”

The Counting On star hasn’t been very active on social media this month, but she decided to give followers a peek at what she’s decided to take on next.

Living in California has changed Jinger’s life. She is more active and leaning into fashion more. Her style has evolved; she is easily the most fashionable Duggar daughter.

Jinger has been promoting her book and sharing her story with various outlets when she isn’t showing off her latest fit. She chose not to participate in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, but her big sister, Jill Duggar, did.

It seems the mom of two has found a new hobby — golf.

Jinger showed off her form in her latest Instagram share.

Jinger Duggar tees up for ‘next challenge’

She was dressed to impress with a cute little golf dress. It was a little shorter than usual for a Duggar, but it seems Jinger has thrown caution to the wind regarding what she wears.

The Counting On star wrote, “Next challenge: golf. I hear it’s hard 😬”

Jeremy Vuolo enjoys golf, so it’s not surprising that Jinger would want to learn so she could play with her husband.

Jinger Duggar not interested in dogging Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

Despite writing a book about her experiences growing up, Jinger Duggar was focused only on the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) and her decision to walk away from it.

She revealed she believes her parents did their best and emphasized that her book was not a tell-all. However, her sister, Jill Duggar, has her covered there. Once the most favored, the second oldest Duggar daughter is releasing a tell-all in September.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo have pulled back on their social media presence, especially with their daughters. Felicity and Evangeline Vuolo are only shown from behind or with their faces covered up. The couple made that choice after Counting On ended.

Most of her siblings seem to accept her choice to release a book, and the response to her doing it was less intense than what Jill received. However, Jinger did support Jill, and the two seem to have a decent relationship despite being far apart.

Hopefully, Jinger will keep followers updated on her golf progress and the rest of what is happening in her life.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.