Jinger Duggar shares a beach day with her daughters

Jinger Duggar seems to love her life in California.

She often shares her adventures with Jeremy Vuolo and their two daughters on social media.

While they have decided to keep Felicity and Evangeline out of the public eye, they share photos of their faces covered or from behind so followers can see how much they’ve grown.

The Santa Monica Pier is a place the family likes to enjoy. Jinger and her siblings often share photos from there when they travel from Arkansas to California to visit her.

Over the weekend, Jinger and Jeremy took their daughters to enjoy the sand and the sea for a beach day.

The Counting On star shared a sweet photo of her girls sitting in the sand as they looked ahead toward the crowded beachfront.

Felicity and Evangeline Vuolo are enjoying the beach. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar allows her girls opportunities she didn’t have

Jinger Duggar walked away from the IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles) and began setting her own rules for herself and her daughters.

The way they dress is a big one, mainly because they wear expensive shoes and adorable girly things. Jinger was not allowed to wear jeans or anything that would draw attention to her body in any way.

She ensures they enjoy being little girls while dressing appropriately for their age.

Leaving the IBLP gave Jinger the freedom she never had growing up in the big house to break some of the cycles forced on her. While the clothing may not seem like a big deal, it is for someone raised in that environment.

Why did Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo decide to keep their daughter’s faces private?

There has been a lot of pushback from followers about their choice to keep Felicity and Evangeline out of the spotlight.

Counting On viewers watched Felicity on the show, and they posted several photos of the baby girl on social media before welcoming Evangeline.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo ultimately decided to let their children choose whether they wanted to be in the public eye, unlike the environment where Jinger grew up on reality television for well over a decade.

It may also have to do with what Josh Duggar was doing behind closed doors and what he did to Jinger when she was a little girl. He was convicted on CSAM charges and is currently spending 12.5 years in federal prison.

Whatever the reason, Jinger and Jeremy still find ways to share their children’s adventures without showing their faces.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is streaming on Prime Video.